Covaxin stock for 18-45 age group exhausted: govt.

NEW DELHI

11 May 2021 23:49 IST

125 vaccine centres shut, says Atishi

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that the Capital had exhausted its Covaxin stock for those between 18-45 age group, and nearly 125 centres have been forced to shut down. For Covishield, it said that stock for three days was available for those in the 18-45 years category. For healthcare and front-line workers and those above 45 years, only five days stock is left of Covaxin, and four days of Covishield, it added.

AAP MLA Atishi delivering the “vaccination bulletin” said that 1,39,261 beneficiaries had been vaccinated on Monday which was the highest till date.

Talking about the shortage of vaccines, Ms. Atishi said: “If we are not supplied sufficient vaccine doses by the Centre, we will be forced, and will have no choice but to halt the vaccination programme. We have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to us by Tuesday evening by the Centre. If these are delivered to us, we will be able to inoculate those between 18-45 age group for the next 6 days.”

Of the 1,39,261 doses inoculated on Monday, first doses accounted for 92,926. Of these, 983 healthcare workers and 3,500 front-line workers got their first dose. Approximately 24,000 first doses were inoculated to those above 45 years and for those between 18-45 years, 64,000 first doses were administered. As many as 46,335 were administered second doses too. The total number of doses administered till date was 40,35,812, the MLA said.