Court upholds jail term in cheque bounce case

A sessions court here has maintained six month imprisonment to a man in a cheque bounce case. It also asked the convict to pay a compensation of ₹9.5 lakh to the complainant as directed by a Metropolitan Magistrate.

The accused had come in an appeal against the magistrate court order holding him guilty of the offence under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to the complaint, Kanta had granted a friendly loan of ₹5 lakh to convict Om Pal Bhardwaj in 2004. Bhardwaj at the time assured the complainant that he would repay the loan within three months. Bhardwaj, a property dealer, was a tenant of Ms. Kanta.

After extension of the period for repaying the loan, Bhardwaj issued a cheque in favour of the complainant. But when Ms. Kanta submitted the cheque for payment to the bank concerned, the bank authorities refused to honour it as the Bhardwaj’s account had insufficient money.

When Bhardwaj was not found at his given address to serve a legal notice, Ms. Kanta filed a complaint in the magistrate court that held Bhardwaj guilty and awarded the sentence.

In the appeal, counsel for the appellant submitted that the trial court attached more importance to the complainant’s evidence and neglected his defence. Further, no cogent reason was given for not considering the documents/evidence produced by the appellant, his lawyer argued.

But Additional Sessions Judge Gorakh Nath Pandey dismissed his arguments. “This court finds that the appellant had failed to rebut the presumptions under Sections 118 and 139 of the Act and his defence is found to be improbable, baseless and perfunctory,” the Judge said while dismissing his appeal.