Court upholds jail sentencefor AAP MLA

New Delhi

24 March 2021 00:31 IST

AAP MLA assaulted security staffer at AIIMS

A Delhi court on Tuesday upheld an order sentencing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to two years in jail for assaulting AIIMS security staffer in a case registered in 2016.

After the pronouncement of the order, Mr. Bharti was taken into custody, a lawyer said. A magistrate court had in January sentenced him to two years in jail.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull partly dismissed Mr. Bharti’s appeal and convicted him for the offences under Sections 147 (rioting) read with 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and under Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The court, however, set aside his conviction under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) read with Section 149 of the IPC.

In January, Mr. Bharti was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the HC against his conviction and jail term.

According to the prosecution, in September 2016, Mr. Bharti, along with 300 others, brought down the fence of a wall at the AIIMS. The case was lodged based on a complaint from R.S. Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS.