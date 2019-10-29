Court upholds discharge of brother-in-law in dowry case

A Delhi court has refused to entertain a revision petition by the prosecution challenging the discharge of a person in a dowry harassment case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash dismissed said there were no specific allegations against the accused in the complaint lodged by the woman regarding demand of dowry. He was also charge-sheeted for misappropriating the valuable articles of the complaint.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that her brother-in-law quarrelled with and abused her in 2012 and later sent a text on Whatsapp that she should not take interest in her husband. Public Prosecutor argued before the court that there were specific allegations of dowry demand, harassment and misappropriation of the pricey articles of the complainant.

The Judge said: “If the allegations are taken to be true on their face value, same would not be sufficient to bring those allegations within the sweep of offences under Section 498-A/406 IPC as there is nothing on record to show as to for what reason, respondent had quarrelled or abused the complainant.”

“There is no allegation regarding demand of dowry by or at the instance of respondent. The complaint lodged in 2015 is silent that any kind of valuable gift was given to respondent either before or at the time of marriage of complainant. Likewise, there is no allegation that any article was entrusted to respondent, which was misappropriated by him,” the Judge added.

On the charge of the accused sending texts to the complainant, the Judge said: “No investigation is shown to have been done on these aspects and there is absolutely no iota of evidence to support the allegations. Resultantly, the present revision petition is found to be without any merit. Consequently, the same is hereby dismissed.’’