Court to pass order on complaint against Rahul Gandhi on June 7

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved order on a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for lodging a sedition case for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order for June 7 after hearing argument by the complainant.

“On October 6, 2016, addressing a meeting at Jantar Mantar after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, the then Congress vice-president said, ‘You [Mr. Modi] are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong’,” the complaint alleged.

In his complaint, advocate Joginder Tuli said, “The statement of the accused amounts to inciting dissatisfaction amongst army and paramilitary forces and compelling them to think that the Prime Minister and the government is encashing on their sacrifice and using such sacrifices for political gain.”

The Delhi Police has given a clean chit to Mr. Gandhi, saying no cognisable offence was made out against him in the matter.

Action-taken report

In an action-taken report, the police said the complainant could file a suit against Mr. Gandhi for alleged defamatory statement he made against the Prime Minister.

“As per the contents of the complaint, no cognisable offence is made out. Rahul Gandhi made the defamatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which a defamation suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made,” the police said in the action-taken report filed in the court.

The court had on April 26 directed the police to file an action-taken report.