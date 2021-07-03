Court to hear traders’ plea to make new excise policy public on July 5

New Delhi

03 July 2021 00:46 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday posted the hearing on a petition by liquor traders’ association seeking direction to the AAP government to make public the new excise policy 2021-22 on July 5.

Justice C. Hari Shankar said: “At request of counsel for petitioner, renotify before the roster bench on Monday” when the High Court will reopen after the summer vacations.

The Delhi Liquor Traders’ Association has sought direction to the Delhi government to make public the new excise policy for the year 2021-22, which was approved in June.

The petition said on June 28, the government floated tender inviting e-bids for grant of 32 zonal retail licenses for the 2021-22 through e-tendering process in the form of L-7Z/L-7V for sale of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in the Capital on the basis of the new policy. It said despite floating the tender publicly on the basis of approved new excise policy 2021-22 for Delhi, the policy is yet to be made public or available on the Internet/ or government’s website and as per the schedule of the tender, the last date for the pre-bid queries is July 5.

Pre-bid meeting

The plea said while the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on July 6, and the submission of the e-bid is between July 12 to 20.

In order to prepare financially viable and attractive e-bids for the tender, it is necessary that the approved new policy should be made available to all prospective stakeholders and public in general, it said.