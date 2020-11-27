Court terms COVID-19 figures in Delhi alarming

New Delhi

27 November 2020 00:58 IST

Plea has challenged ICU bed reservation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday termed as alarming the number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital while hearing a plea challenging AAP government’s decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here.

Justice Navin Chawla posted the case for further hearing on December 9.

The High Court was hearing a plea by Association of Healthcare Providers seeking to quash the Delhi government’s September 12 order on 80% reservation.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Delhi government, said they were reviewing the situation periodically and it was last done by Delhi Disaster Management Authority especially with regard to Delhi by the Union Home Minister.

On November 12, the court had allowed the Delhi government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the spike in number of cases.

The court had then vacated a single judge’s interim order staying the government decision.

The petitioner association had told the High Court that the 33 private hospitals are its members and the Delhi government’s order shall be quashed as it was passed in an irrational manner.