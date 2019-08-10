Court tells Mishra to file reply on disqualification order

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra to submit his response to the findings of the Speaker’s order disqualifying him from the Legislative Assembly.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru told Mr. Mishra that he has to show that his disqualification was erroneous.

“You [Mishra] have to show that the order was palpably erroneous. Are you contesting the merits of the order? Are you denying any of the findings? Where have you said the allegations are not correct? Your claim of natural justice has no meaning if you are not contesting the facts,” the High Court said.

The High Court listed the case for September 4.

Mr. Mishra’s counsel told the court that all the allegations or findings against him were not disputed, but it would not mean that he has voluntarily given up AAP’s membership.

On August 2, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Mr. Mishra for campaigning for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls and for sharing the stage with other leaders of that party at an event.

While Mr. Mishra has contended that he has not voluntarily given up his membership in the party, the Speaker had found that his actions amounted to giving up of his party membership.

The Karawal Nagar MLA then moved the High Court against his disqualification from the Assembly under the anti-defection law.

The petition has claimed that the Speaker assumed that Mr. Mishra had voluntarily given up his AAP membership when he attended the BJP event, without considering that he had attended the budget session and also followed all the whips issued by AAP as well as supported all the bills, proposals and resolutions tabled by the government.