Court tells man to hand over house to father

A Delhi court has asked a man to vacant a one-bedroom accommodation and hand it over to his father. It also asked him to pay a rent of ₹7,500 per month, from the date of filing of the suit till its vacation and hand over.

The 82-year-old father had moved the court when his son and daughter-in-law started harassing him by disconnecting power to the ground floor where he stayed. The couple had been staying on the first floor as a licensee without any rent.

The plaintiff had disinherited his son and daughter in-law from all his property due to “ill-treatment and misbehaviour”, by publishing a notice in a newspaper. He revoked the licence and asked them to vacant the accommodation within a week of receiving the notice.