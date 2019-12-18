Delhi

Court tells man to hand over house to father

more-in

Man had disinherited his son, daughter-in-law over ill-treatment

A Delhi court has asked a man to vacant a one-bedroom accommodation and hand it over to his father. It also asked him to pay a rent of ₹7,500 per month, from the date of filing of the suit till its vacation and hand over.

The 82-year-old father had moved the court when his son and daughter-in-law started harassing him by disconnecting power to the ground floor where he stayed. The couple had been staying on the first floor as a licensee without any rent.

The plaintiff had disinherited his son and daughter in-law from all his property due to “ill-treatment and misbehaviour”, by publishing a notice in a newspaper. He revoked the licence and asked them to vacant the accommodation within a week of receiving the notice.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 1:40:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/court-tells-man-to-hand-over-house-to-father/article30333991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY