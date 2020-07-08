Court tells govt. to clear ambiguity on time taken for testing pregnant women

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Kejriwal government to clear the ambiguity on the exact time taken for COVID-19 testing for priority individuals such as pregnant women, noting that they cannot be made to wait five to ten days to get the test result.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan pointed out that the government’s guidelines was not clear on the actual time taken — when the request for testing is made by a pregnant woman, the samples are collected and the result declared.

“For a pregnant woman, who has to go to the hospital to have a baby, she cannot wait for five, six or ten days for the test result,” the Bench remarked.

The Delhi government’s counsel argued that the rapid antigen test (RAT) takes only one hour for the result to come.

Reacting to the submission, the Bench said, “There is also the concern with rapid antigen test that a negative result may be a false negative result. Therefore, everyone has to go for RT PCR test anyway.”

The court also highlighted that the government’s guidelines was also silent on the issue of giving priority testing to asymptomatic pregnant women.

It asked the Delhi government’s counsel to seek instruction on the issue and posted the case for further hearing on July 9. The court was hearing a petition seeking that test results of pregnant women be given priority.