Court takes note of defamation suit against CM

A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia filed by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for June 24 for recording pre-summoning evidence of Mr. Gupta.

CM’s allegations

During the recent Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Kejriwal said in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the BJP wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi was assassinated, and Mr. Gupta was part of the conspiracy.

Mr. Sisodia had endorsed the charge of Mr. Gupta being a part of the conspiracy, the complainant alleged.

Mr. Gupta in his complaint alleged that Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia had maligned his image by accusing him of attempting to get the former killed.

Due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statements of the two respondents, his reputation was harmed, the complainant alleged.

Mr. Gupta further alleged that the two accused made the statements with ulterior motives to harm his reputation, malign his image and gain some cheap political mileage in the 2019 general election.

Damages sought

Gupta has sought ₹1 crore as compensation and the litigation costs from the two AAP leaders.