GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court takes cognisance of CBI’s final chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case, issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal and others

Special judge Kaveri Baweja while issuing summons to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the case also extended the judicial custody of the CM till September 11

Published - September 04, 2024 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Delhi on Tuesday (September 4, 2024) took cognisance of the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Arrested Kejriwal as he was evasive, reluctant in liquor policy case probe, CBI tells SC

Special judge Kaveri Baweja while issuing summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the case also extended the judicial custody of the CM till September 11.

The CBI, in its final chargesheet in the alleged excise policy scam, filed in the court on July 29, has named Mr. Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak, P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, the then director of Aurobindo Pharma who has turned approver in ED’s money laundering case, Vinod Chauhan, who was allegedly involved with the South lobby in the transfer of funds to AAP, along with two businessmen, Amit Arora and Ashish Mathur.

In almost two-year-long investigation, the Central agency had charged 16 people, including the Delhi CM, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Telangana MLC K. Kavitha in this case whose FIR was lodged on the complaint filed by Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena.

Arvind Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ of excise policy case, ED says in chargesheet
Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

In the chargesheet, it is stated that the CM is ‘key conspirator’ of the alleged scam in which kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore were paid to AAP by liquor manufacturers which was further used in party’s election campaign in Goa. The kickbacks were returned to them out of the profit margins of wholesalers holding L-1 licenses through different modes, like issuance of excess credit notes, bank transfers, and outstanding amounts left in accounts of the companies controlled, by some conspirators from the South lobby.

It also alleged that a cartel was formed between liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers by violating provisions in the excise policy which was later scrapped by the State government and that all the accused actively participated in the conspiracy that caused substantial losses to the government exchequers.

Delhi CM, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, was termed as “kingpin” in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing a money laundering case in the same matter.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.