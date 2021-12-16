Court stays order on FIR against Patra

New Delhi

Metropolitan Magistrate had directed registration of an FIR against BJP spokesperson

A Delhi court on Wednesday stayed an order directing registration of an FIR against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra by a lower court for allegedly posting a ‘forged’ video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the video, the CM can purportedly be seen supporting the three farm laws.

The order came from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma, who issued a notice on a revision plea filed by Mr. Patra, challenging an earlier order delivered by Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor of Tis Hazari Court.

In his order dated November 23, the Metropolitan Magistrate had said that the video that was tweeted by Mr. Patra on his personal Twitter profile clearly revealed that it was “manipulated/doctored in such a way to give it a colour as if Mr. Kejriwal was endorsing his support in favour of the farm laws”.

The court said, the fact that the video was published on the Twitter handle of Mr. Patra with the caption teeno farm bills ke laabh ginate hue... Sir jee, prima facie proves that same was circulated with no intention but to cause the farmers to believe that Mr. Kejriwal is supporting the farm laws, which may have sparked outrage and resulted in situations like rioting.

In the revision plea, Mr. Patra said, “If any tweet is branded as manipulated media, it has one and simple meaning that the media is not authenticated and it is for the persons who read it to rely upon it with caution.”

ASJ Sharma posted the matter for further hearing on January 10, next year.

According to case records, AAP MLA Atishi, on February 2, had filed a written complaint with the SHO of IP Estate Police Station wherein she had stated that on January 30, Mr. Patra had posted a ‘forged’ video from his Twitter account, by taking video graphic excerpts from an interview given by the CM in the past, “and dubbing over it with distorted versions of Mr. Kejriwal’s statements in the past, as well as using a mimicked version of Mr. Kejriwal when he made no such statements in the said interview”.

She further stated that the statements being attributed to the CM, where he is reportedly supporting the three farm laws, are diametrically opposite to the stand Mr. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party had taken on the controversial farm laws.