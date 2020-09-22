Court stays govt. order to reserve 80% ICU beds in private hospitals

Bench says order ‘arbitrary’; AAP govt. to challenge stay today

The High Court on Tuesday stayed the Delhi government’s order directing 33 big private hospitals here to reserve 80% of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

Justice Navin Chawla said the Delhi government’s September 13 order was prima facie arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

The court also issued notices to the Delhi government and the Centre on a plea by ‘Association of Healthcare Providers’ to quash the order. It said the operation of the order shall remain stayed till the next date of the hearing on October 16.

Reacting to the development, the Delhi government said, “It is extremely important to reserve ICU beds in private hospitals to deal with increasing virus cases. We are challenging this order tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Before the High court, the Delhi government defended its decision saying it is only for 33 hospitals and 20% ICU beds remain for non-COVID-19 patients and it has been done keeping in view the sudden spike in virus cases.

The association, in its plea filed through advocate Sanyam Khetarpal, said that private hospitals routinely get patients suffering heart attacks, grievous injuries, acute pulmonary disorders, complex fractures, and even other conditions like cancer, transplant and cardiac patients, which require urgent intervention and critical care.

Denial of urgent care

“Reserving 80% of beds in the ICU will deny urgent care to seriously ill patients, requiring vital surgical interventions and critical care. These beds, which may constitute 15-20% of overall bed capacity in some of the hospitals, are not usable for COVID patients since very rarely does a patient of that age require critical care,” the petition stated.

“Currently, non-COVID patients constitute 45-55% of all admission in the private hospitals in Delhi. Some of these patients are to be mandatorily kept in ICU post their procedure,” it said.

“Hence, reserving ICU beds for COVID patients would mean either hospitals don’t admit non-COVID patients facing imminent death or accept sub-optimal outcomes, both of which may not be the intended purpose of the order, but sadly would be the direct result of this order,” the association said.

The petition also claimed that government hospitals such as Lok Nayak have vacant capacity exceeding up to 40% of the ICU beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment. It said that the capacity available in government hospital ought to have been exhausted before directing private hospitals to reserve ICU beds.