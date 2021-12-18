Court stays action against pan masala firm on advertising

If a product is missing from market, it is not probable for it to come back: judge

A Delhi court has stayed a notice issued to a pan masala company pertaining to surrogate advertising of it’s products.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Singh in his order said, if during the pendency of the suit, the advertisement is stopped “it will cause loss of revenue as well as goodwill which will be irreparable.”

The case pertains to a notice issued to Dilbaag Pan Masala by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for advertising tobacco products through a hoarding at Dabri flyover in 2018 which, it said, was in violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

The judge, in his order allowed the company to continue selling its pan masala as per law saying, “If the product of a manufacturer is missing from the market for sometime, it is not probable for the said product to make a comeback.”

As per case records, the company sells pan masala under the brand name Dilbagh, among other established products of Dilbagh brand. On April 25, it received a notice from DGHS saying that the company was indulging in surrogate or indirect advertising of Dilbagh tobacco and gutkha products in violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA).

However, the company responded in writing that COTPA does not apply to the product in question. It said that the sale advertisement, manufacturing, transport etc. of gutkha is banned throughout the country, unless it is meant for export. It further said that the advertisement of pan masala is not prohibited by law. “Dilbagh pan masala does not contain any prohibited substances in violation of any law and/or COTPA Act,” it contended.

During the proceedings, DGHS claimed that the advertisement in question was and indirect one for the brand promotion of Dilbagh gutkha/products. It said that the company, while promoting Dilbagh products, had put up a big hoarding at the Dabri Flyover for the event of “Khatu Shyam Katha” and community marriage function to be held at Dabri Palam Road.

The company contested that its pan masala was 100 per cent tobacco free and that there was no reason to carry out surrogate advertisement for a product which it cannot sell. To this, DGHS claimed that as a general practice, tobacco pouches were also sold with pan masala pouches.

“The plaintiff can carry out its advertisement campaign with regard to the product in question till the final disposal of the suit,” Mr. Singh noted.

The company had moved the court seeking permanent injunction restraining the DGHS from directly or indirectly interfering into the business of its products and sought ₹5 lakh as damages.