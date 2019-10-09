Court sets aside order to try juvenile as adult

A Delhi court has set aside the order of a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) directing a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) to face trial in a murder case as an adult.

The Sarai Kale Khan police has charged the CCL, along with other accused persons, with murdering a man with a plan to allegedly extort ₹1 crore from the victim’s father.

The victim was murdered at the residence of the main accused where he had gone to purchase an insurance policy. Thereafter, the accused took the body to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and threw it into a canal. However, they could not execute the plan to extort money from the deceased’s father as the police arrested them.

Extortion plan

According to the police, they had planned to extort money from the victim’s father after the murder.

Quashing the order, Additional Sessions Judge Mohammed Farrukh said: “The JJB has mechanically relied upon the social background report, physical, mental and drug assessment report and preliminary assessment report and came to the conclusion that the CCL is able-bodied, not having physical and mental disability and therefore he had physical and mental capacity to commit the offence.”

“JJB has not taken any independent assessment and the aforesaid report has not been dealt with in threadbare. Furthermore, the JJB has not examined as to under which circumstances the offence was committed by the CCL,” the judge said.

“In view of the aforementioned settled law, facts and circumstances, the impugned order dated May 14, 2019 is set aside. The matter is remanded back to the JJB with the direction to pass the order afresh, keeping in view the observations made by the Bombay High Court in Mumtaz Ahmed Nasir Khan versus The State of Maharashtra,” the Additional Sessions Judge said.

“It is inadvisable to tinker with an expert’s opinion. Yet it remains, after all said and done, an opinion, at that. The JJ Board has undertaken no independent assessment; it has, in fact heavily relied on the Social Investigation Report and MH Report. So its opinion, in the strict sense, cannot be branded an “expert opinion,’’ the High Court had said in that case.