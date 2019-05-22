Court sends man to jail for one month in cheque bounce case

A Delhi court has dismissed an appeal by an accused against one-month sentence and direction to pay a compensation of ₹2,50,000 in a cheque bounce case, dismissing all the defence pleas led by him.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain said: “...the complainant discharged the initial burden of proof, however, the appellant accused was not able to discharge the onus cast upon him. The complainant was able to prove that the impugned cheques were issued for discharge of legally enforceable liability.”

“The trial court passed a reasoned judgment and considered all pleas. I find no infirmity in the impugned judgment and order on sentence. Hence, present appeal stand dismissed and accused Narender Kumar is directed to surrender before the court by May 28,’’ the Judge added.

Complainant Jai Prakash Singh Marathia said he had given ₹1.5 lakh loan to the accused and he in turn had issued three cheques of ₹50 thousand each in his favour for repayment. However, when he submitted them before the bank on the repayment becoming due, the bank refused the payment on the ground that it had been sopped by the creditor.