Court seeks status report on case against WFI chief by Friday

May 11, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Wednesday sought a status report from the police on the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Hearing a plea moved by wrestlers protesting against the accused, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal issued a notice to Delhi Police and directed it to file the report by Friday, when the matter will be heard next.

The police produced copies of two FIRs, accusing Mr. Singh of sexually harassing female wrestlers, in a sealed cover in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wrestlers’ plea sought monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

It stated that the police had done nothing since the registration of the FIRs on April 28 and asked a direction from the court to produce a status report.

Of the two FIRs, one was registered under the POCSO Act.

‘FIRs three days later’

The counsel for the wrestlers told the court, “... the victims’ statements ought to have been recorded before the court within 24 hours of the FIR being registered. However, the statements were recorded three days after the FIRs were lodged.”

The counsel also alleged that to settle the matter out of court, an official from the Sports Ministry had approached the husband of one of the victims, while another from a State wrestling body had met her coach and family.

Lie-detector test

Meanwhile, top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar wore black bands over the alleged inaction by the authorities and demanded a lie-detector test to be done on Mr. Singh.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said, “Both the wrestlers and the WFI [chief] should undergo a narco test. Whoever is found guilty should be hanged.”

Fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia requested that the ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) organise all wrestling events. “We oppose the WFI chief’s involvement. We are not against national competitions, but they should take place under the supervision of the ad hoc panel,” Mr. Punia said.

He added that with the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers coming up, tournaments should not be organised by Mr. Singh, who faces “serious” allegations.

On officials from the Sports Authority of India approaching the wrestlers, Mr. Punia said, “Many have come with assurances. But till we get justice, the protest will continue.”

Star grappler Vinesh Phogat said that she was apprehensive of a fair inquiry into the matter as Mr. Singh, a BJP MP, “is a powerful man and would not allow a fair probe”.

She also requested Tata Motors, which has sponsored several wrestling events, to examine whether its funds actually reached the athletes. “For the last five years, Tata Motors has been supporting WFI. My appeal is that it ask WFI whether the money is reaching the athletes,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT