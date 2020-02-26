Court seeks police probe report in Jamia attack case

New Delhi

26 February 2020 01:36 IST

Agency asked to present its case diary

A court here on Tuesday directed the Delhi police to submit a specific status report on the alleged police attacks on students inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 last year.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur asked the investigating officer to file a report by March 20.

The court also directed the police to come with their case diary on the next date of hearing to show what investigation has been done against the personnel who had allegedly barged into the university campus and lathi-charged the students.

The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.