Court seeks Jain’s response on BJP leader’s petition challenging his win

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Health Minister Satyendar Jain on a plea by BJP leader S.C. Vats challenging the former’s election to the Legislative Assembly for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.
Justice Mukta Gupta also issued notices Mr. Jain, Returning Officer, Chief Election Officer and three other candidates who had contested for the same constituency and asked them to file their responses within four weeks. Mr. Vats lost to Mr. Jain in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shakur Basti constituency here.
In his petition filed through advocate Sahil Ahuja, the BJP leader has sought that the AAP leader’s election be declared as null and void and re-election be done on the seat.
It alleged that Mr Jain after the election process set in motion, “unlawfully, unconstitutionally,” offered, promised to deliver and or actually delivered gifts in the form of a large number of goods to various registered societies and DDA flat complexes. The plea alleged that in Maulana Azad Residents Welfare Association, Mr. Jain promised and delivered one air conditioner, one music system, one computer, two book barrier, 12 cameras, one cement bag, two steek benches and one steel gate.
It sought to declare Mr, Vats to be a successful candidate in the elections held on February 8, 2020, in Shakur Basti assembly constituency being the runner up candidate. The plea has also claimed that Mr. Jain did not disclose his actual expenses incurred during the election campaign and exceeded the cap on poll expenditures.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath