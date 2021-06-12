Court seeks jail’s reply to allegations by ‘ISIS member’

A Delhi court on Friday sought response from Tihar jail authorities on an application moved by an alleged ISIS member claiming he was beaten up by other inmates and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The accused, Rashid Zafar, was arrested in 2018 on allegations of being part of a group planning suicide attacks and serial blasts.

Special Judge Parveen Singh issued notice to Tihar jail superintendent and sought a reply to Zafar’s application by June 14, when the court will further hear the matter. The application said the incident was disclosed by the accused to his father telephonically from jail.

“The accused was beaten up and forced to chant religious slogans,” advocate M.S. Khan, appearing for the accused, claimed.