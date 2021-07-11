Court seeks Centre’s reply on MP lawyers’ body petition

New Delhi

11 July 2021 22:53 IST

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to respond to a petition by a Madhya Pradesh lawyers’ body challenging the transfer of the presiding officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Jabalpur to DRT Lucknow.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued the notice on the petition by the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh.

The Council, in its plea, said shifting DRT to a place 600 km away “ruptures and disturbs the convenience, affording capacity, reach of the litigants”. It said shifting DRT Jabalpur to other states is clearly arbitrary, dehors the provisions of the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act (RDDBFI Act).

Advertising

Advertising

Next hearing

The Council has also sought the appointment of a regular full-time incumbent presiding officer for DRT Jabalpur.

The High Court will hear the case in August.