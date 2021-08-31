Court says probe into riots case ‘appears callous, unproductive’

New Delhi

31 August 2021 00:54 IST

It orders framing of charges against man who was part of mob

A Delhi court has remarked that investigation into a north-east Delhi riots case, where houses were vandalised and put on fire by a mob in Gokalpuri here, “appears to be highly callous, inefficient and unproductive”.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav made the remarks while ordering framing of charges against one Rohit, who was allegedly part of the mob that undertook rioting, vandalising and arson in the locality.

The case stems from an FIR registered on February 26, 2020 regarding a riotous mob consisting of about 400-500 persons, armed with ‘dandas’ and iron rods blocking the main Gokalpuri Road and thereafter setting on fire some shops and vehicles in the area of Ganga Vihar and A, B, C and D Blocks of Gokalpuri on February 24, 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, in March 2020, written complaints were received from one Anwar Ali, and his father Ashiq Ali regarding vandalising, looting and putting on fire their houses by the riotous mob on February 24, 2020.

One more complaint was received from one Irshad, in which he complained of a riotous mob that vandalised and looted various articles from his house in Gokalpuri and then setting it on fire. All the complaints were clubbed with the first FIR.

Rohit, in his defence, argued that he has been falsely implicated by the investigating agency, being resident of the same locality. He also pointed out that there is an “unexplained delay” of about two days in registering FIR, as the alleged incident took place on February 24, 2020.

Rohit also argued that he has not been specifically named by any of the complainants in their initial written complaints. He stated that out of the alleged riotous mob of 400-500 persons, only he has been chargesheeted.

The court, however, said that it has “ocular evidence” in the form of supplementary statements of complainant Irshad as well as statements of independent public witnesses who have given a categorical account of the incident and role played by Rohit.

Police witnesses

Additionally, the court said that the presence of the accused at the spot has also been confirmed by police witnesses, who was posted as “beat officers” in the area at the relevant time. “Their statements cannot be brushed aside or discarded at this stage, merely because there has been some delay in recording of their statements or the complainant(s) have not specifically named them in their initial written complaints,” the court said.