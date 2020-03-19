Court satisfied with Centre over students’ evacuation from Iran

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Central government in ensuring the safety of Indian students stranded in Iran in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Navin Chawla was informed by the Centre that 119 Indians students, who were stuck in Iran and had moved the court through their parents, were tested for COVID-19 and that one student was found infected and is undergoing treatment there.

The government told the court that out of those 119 students, 110 have returned to India and while five did not go for sampling, four have tested negative for the virus and are in Iran.

The HC said it was satisfied after perusing the status report filed by the government. It also noted that authorities have done more than what was expected.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the parents of the Indian students, who were stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions following the COVID-19 outbreak, seeking directions to the Centre to evacuate them. The advocate appearing for the parents, said the parents have been able to contact several students in Iran.They will inform the authorities as and when they will get in touch with other students.