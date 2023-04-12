Court restrains news channel from airing clips related to Shraddha Walkar case

April 12, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A court here on Monday temporarily restrained a television channel from telecasting any information regarding the FIR registered in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. “The dissemination of sensitive information pertaining to the murder case will definitely result in psychological repercussions on the accused and the victim’s family,” the order said. The court passed the order while hearing a plea by the Investigating Officer, who submitted that the channel was considering telecasting certain audio recordings related to the case, which would not only be damaging for the case but would also have a negative impact on the victim’s family. The court posted the matter for a detailed hearing on April 17. Aftab Poonawalla is charged with killing Shraddha, 27, on May 18, dismembering her body, storing the pieces in a fridge and throwing them in the forests of Delhi and Haryana over three months.