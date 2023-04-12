HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court restrains news channel from airing clips related to Shraddha Walkar case

April 12, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Aftab is charged with killing Shraddha, 27, on May 18, dismembering her body, storing the pieces in a fridge and throwing them in the forests of Delhi and Haryana over three months.

Aftab is charged with killing Shraddha, 27, on May 18, dismembering her body, storing the pieces in a fridge and throwing them in the forests of Delhi and Haryana over three months. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Monday temporarily restrained a television channel from telecasting any information regarding the FIR registered in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. “The dissemination of sensitive information pertaining to the murder case will definitely result in psychological repercussions on the accused and the victim’s family,” the order said. The court passed the order while hearing a plea by the Investigating Officer, who submitted that the channel was considering telecasting certain audio recordings related to the case, which would not only be damaging for the case but would also have a negative impact on the victim’s family. The court posted the matter for a detailed hearing on April 17. Aftab Poonawalla is charged with killing Shraddha, 27, on May 18, dismembering her body, storing the pieces in a fridge and throwing them in the forests of Delhi and Haryana over three months.

Related Topics

Delhi / murder / crime / police / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.