Court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

Order on the petition would be pronounced on March 14: ASJ Rawat

A city court on Thursday reserved orders on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the north-east Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, after hearing rebuttal arguments advanced by Mr. Khalid’s lawyer Trideep Pais and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, said the order on the bail plea would be pronounced on March 14.

During the hearing, Mr. Pais argued before the court that the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi police recently “was not worth the paper it’s written on”.

‘Mockery of UAPA’

“Is he a terrorist? You are making a mockery out of a UAPA [Unlawful Activities Prevention-Act] prosecution,” Mr. Pais argued.

SPP Prasad, referring to “acid attacks” on policemen during the riots, said: “How did such a large quantity of acid, chilly powder surface within 30 minutes if there was no planning? We have seen planning under Section 164 CrPC. I have not seen Kapil Mishra breaking CCTV cameras of Chand Bagh.”

The third supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed on Wednesday by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The court is yet to take cognisance of it.

Sources said the chargesheet contains FSL reports of acid that was used to attack policemen during the riots and information related to alleged meetings held by the “conspirators”.

A total of 18 persons, including Mr. Khalid and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, are accused in the case. The first chargesheet was filed in September, 2020, while the first and second supplementary chargesheets were filed in October, 2020 and February last year respectively.