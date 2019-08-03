Court reserves order on Ratul Puri’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Friday reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case connected with the ₹3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order for August 6 on the conclusion of arguments by the counsel for the accused and for the Enforcement Directorate.

The judge also extended protection from arrest to Mr. Puri till the next date.

Counsel for the accused sought bail submitting that his client would not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if granted the relief, while the probe agency opposed it arguing that as Mr. Puri was not cooperating in the probe, the court should not deny tool of custodial interrogation to them by grating him anticipatory bail. The accused’s counsel argued that there was no requirement for custodial interrogation of Mr. Puri as he had been cooperative and appeared 25 times before the ED.