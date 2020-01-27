Court relief for convict in drunk driving case

A Delhi court has modified the six-month simple imprisonment of a man to the period already served in a drunk driving case on the grounds of his poor economic background and clean past image.

A Magistrate court had held the man guilty of drunk driving and had ordered him to pay ₹10,000 as fine and serve six-months simple imprisonment. For the offence of driving a vehicle without a valid licence, he was fined ₹5,000.

In the appeal, the man did not challenge the conviction but sought modification of the sentence as he is the sole breadwinner of his family that includes his aged parents.

“Considering the fact that appellant is the sole breadwinner in his family and he is not convicted by any court of law prior to the trial court, the interest of justice would be served if appellant is sentenced for the period already undergone by him,” Additional District Judge Deepak Jagotra said, adding that the fine amount shall remain the same as awarded by the trial court.