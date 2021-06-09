Court rejects Sushil’s plea for special food

All basic needs of the accused are being taken care of, says court

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected the plea of two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium here, seeking special food and supplements while in custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba said, “All the basic needs and necessities of the accused/applicant [Mr. Sushil] are being taken care of as per the provisions of Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018.”

“The alleged special foods and supplements appears to be only the desires and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in any manner the essential need or necessity for the accused/applicant,” the judge said while rejecting the plea.

The Jail Superintendent strongly opposed the application. It said the desire of Mr. Sushil for special foods, supplements or extra protein “tantamount to discrimination among the prisoners.” It is further contended that allowing such kind of application may invite flood of applications from many more prisoners, who can afford such type of diets at their own expenses,” the jail authorities said.

The court noted that by way of current application, Sushil reveals his wish to pursue his future career in wrestling. “However, the accused/applicant has neither disclosed the details of any upcoming competition for which he has been qualified to participate nor has he mentioned the name of any competition in which he is participating in nearby future,” the court said.