Court rejects plea seeking probe into R-Day violence

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:32 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a petition, seeking investigation into the violence that happened during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the petitioner to either withdraw the plea or face dismissal with costs. The court also asked the petitioner whether he started typing the petition right after the incident occurred on January 26 as the petition was filed on January 29.

“Do you know how much time is given for investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code? You expect the investigation to be completed within two days of the incident? Does the government have a magic wand which it will wave and everything will be done? Should we dismiss it with cost or will you withdraw,” the Bench said to advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr, Sharma then said he will withdraw the petition filed on behalf of three Uttar Pradesh residents, who had sought action against the persons involved in the violence.

SGTushar Mehta said 43 FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

The SG said provisions of the UAPA have been invoked where required and the “investigation was being carried out strictly in accordance with law and on priority basis looking at the seriousness of the matter”.