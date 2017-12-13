Court rejects plea against BJP leader

A Delhi court has dismissed a revision petition seeking registration of an FIR against BJP leader V.K. Malhotra for allegedly promoting enmity on the ground of religion and residence. The complainant had alleged that Mr. Malhotra was causing disharmony and a feeling of hatred, particularly among the people of Delhi, by claiming that the areas like Jamia Nagar and Batla House were safe for terrorists.
The complainant had come before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar in a revision against a Metropolitan Magistrate court order dismissing his plea for lodging a case against Mr. Malhotra.
After filing the petition, the complainant chose not to appear before the court to argue his case. “On the basis of the revision petition and the trial court records, I am passing this order,” the judge said.
