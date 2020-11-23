Court rejects petition of Delhi riots accused

New Delhi

23 November 2020 03:36 IST

His family members can look after arrangements for his sister’s marriage: judge

A Delhi court has denied plea of a man, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, seeking bail on the ground that he wanted to attend his sister’s marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said he found substance in the submissions of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) that parents of Adil and his other siblings are there to take care of the marriage.

The judge also added that he “cannot lose sight of the fact that offence complained off in the present matter is serious one as the same pertains to the brutal murder of an innocent auto-driver — Babbu — by the riotous mob”.

Advertising

Advertising

Adil had sought interim bail for a period of 14 days for participating in the marriage. It was argued that his presence was very much necessary for the peaceful solemnisation of the marriage. In support of his contention, he submitted a copy of “Wedding Card”.

The court, however, agreed with the contentions raised by the SPP that he has six sisters and one brother — who all can look after the arrangements.

The SPP had argued that his brother was there to take care of the customs. The judge also noted that the Delhi High Court in a recent verdict had emphasized that the “gravity of offence has to be taken into consideration while considering the application for interim bail”.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, I do not find it to be a fit case for enlarging the applicant [Adil] on interim bail,” the judge said refusing the interim bail application.