Court rejects Delhi police closure report in rape case against BJP leader

October 11, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain was on Wednesday summoned by a Delhi court in a rape case against him. This came as the court refused to accept the Delhi police’s cancellation report which maintained that no case at all was made against Mr. Hussain.

The cognisance has been taken for the offences for rape (376), causing hurt by means of poison etc (328) and criminal intimidation (506) of the IPC and summoned Mr. Hussain, who has been asked to appear before the court on October 20.

The summons was issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta of the Rouse Avenue court who accepted the protest petition filed by the survivor in which she submitted that the police had been ‘negative’ about her case since beginning.

‘Negative approach’

“Right from the beginning itself the police have adopted a negative approach to the case only with the objective of closing the complaint and it took the police five years to register the FIR against the accused and that too when directed by the High Court and the Supreme Court,” the survivor stated in the petition.

The case dates back to April 12, 2018, when it is alleged that Mr. Hussain, with the aim to settle some dispute with the survivor, called her to a farm house in Chattarpur and later intoxicated her and committed rape on her. The survivor also alleged that the accused made a video of the act and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

After considering the case, the court held that there is no reason to throw out the complainant’s case at the outset.

“Here is a woman before the court who is stating before the police and before the court, repeatedly, that she has been raped by being intoxicated; unless IO brings such material on record to establish that there is no possibility that she could have been raped, this court has no reason to throw out her case at the outset,” the court noted.

The court further observed that whether the statement of the complainant is reliable or not can be found out only after the same is put to scrutiny before the court of trial.