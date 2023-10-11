HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court rejects Delhi police closure report in rape case against BJP leader

Shahnawaz Hussain has been asked to appear before the court on October 20

October 11, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
New Delhi, 02/12/2022: BJP Leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain during a Interview with Frontline magazine in New Delhi on Friday, December 02, 2022. Photo: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

New Delhi, 02/12/2022: BJP Leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain during a Interview with Frontline magazine in New Delhi on Friday, December 02, 2022. Photo: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain was on Wednesday summoned by a Delhi court in a rape case against him. This came as the court refused to accept the Delhi police’s cancellation report which maintained that no case at all was made against Mr. Hussain.

The cognisance has been taken for the offences for rape (376), causing hurt by means of poison etc (328) and criminal intimidation (506) of the IPC and summoned Mr. Hussain, who has been asked to appear before the court on October 20.

The summons was issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta of the Rouse Avenue court who accepted the protest petition filed by the survivor in which she submitted that the police had been ‘negative’ about her case since beginning.

ALSO READ
SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea challenging Delhi HC’s direction to register FIR in rape complaint against him

‘Negative approach’

“Right from the beginning itself the police have adopted a negative approach to the case only with the objective of closing the complaint and it took the police five years to register the FIR against the accused and that too when directed by the High Court and the Supreme Court,” the survivor stated in the petition.

The case dates back to April 12, 2018, when it is alleged that Mr. Hussain, with the aim to settle some dispute with the survivor, called her to a farm house in Chattarpur and later intoxicated her and committed rape on her. The survivor also alleged that the accused made a video of the act and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

After considering the case, the court held that there is no reason to throw out the complainant’s case at the outset.

“Here is a woman before the court who is stating before the police and before the court, repeatedly, that she has been raped by being intoxicated; unless IO brings such material on record to establish that there is no possibility that she could have been raped, this court has no reason to throw out her case at the outset,” the court noted.

The court further observed that whether the statement of the complainant is reliable or not can be found out only after the same is put to scrutiny before the court of trial.

Related Topics

Delhi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.