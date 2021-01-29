Court rejects bail petition of Natasha Narwal in riots case

New Delhi

29 January 2021 00:40 IST

‘No video shows her presence at metro station’

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a north-east Delhi riots case.

Rejecting the plea that there was no video showing Ms. Narwal’s presence at Jafrabad metro station, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said, “At this stage of bail, I am of the opinion that in a case of conspiracy of such a largescale, not having a video is not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy is obviously rather than doubtful.”

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23 last year, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24, 2020, over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Separate FIR

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots with charges of IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) among others.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.