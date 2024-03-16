Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking exemption to skip ED summons

March 16, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

A sessions court here on Friday refused to stay the summons issued by a magistrate court to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the basis of the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not appearing before the agency for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special Judge of the Rouse Avenue court Rakesh Syal rejected the plea filed by Mr. Kejriwal, which had challenged the summons and sought a stay on the proceedings against him in the magistrate court. He said that the Chief Minister may file an application before the magistrate court to seek exemption from appearing before the probe agency.

Last week, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra had summoned Mr. Kejriwal on March 16 in two separate complaint cases filed by the ED. In its complaints, the Central agency had said that the Aam Aadmi Party chief had skipped eight summonses issued to him between December 2023 and March 2024 in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The magistrate court is expected to take up both the agency’s complaints on March 16.

The AAP chief, has, on multiple occasions, deemed the multiple ED summonses “illegal” and “politically motivated”, and has alleged that the probe agency, in cahoots with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is planning to “arrest” him ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The magistrate court, had, however, noted that Mr. Kejriwal is “legally bound” to comply with the ED’s summons, but has “purportedly failed to do so”.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Rajiv Mohan, who appeared for the Delhi CM, said that their client had not skipped any summons for “personal reasons”, but on account of being a public servant.

The counsel for the ED said that Mr. Kejriwal had joined the proceedings in the magistrate court on February 17 via videoconferencing and had assured the court that he would appear before it in person on March 16. But only two days before the court date, he filed a plea in the sessions court challenging the summons.

Incidentally, Mr. Kejriwal had also told the court that he could not appear before it any time before March 10, on account of the ongoing session of the Delhi Assembly, which was then slated to have finished by the first week of the month. Hours before the sessions court’s order, however, the Delhi government extended the Assembly session until March 22.

The case in which the Delhi CM has been repeatedly called for questioning is based on an FIR filed the the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the complaint of the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the 2022 Delhi excise policy, which was subsequently withdrawn.

After the CBI case, the ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that the money earned through the excise policy was diverted through “hawala” channels to be spent on the AAP’s campaign in Goa ahead of the State Assembly elections there in 2022.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the case last year, and have been in judicial custody ever since.

