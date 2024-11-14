Court refuses to take cognisance of chargesheet against Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf case

A court in Delhi on Thursday (November 14, 2024) ordered the release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board case, while refusing to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said while there is sufficient evidence against Mr. Khan to proceed against him, there was no sanction to prosecute him.

"Therefore, the cognisance is declined," the judge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed that Mr. Khan be released from judicial custody forthwith on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Also read: Explained | What is the tussle between the Central government and the Delhi Waqf Board?

The chargesheet had also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested as an accused by the ED in the case.

The court said there was no evidence to proceed against Ms. Siddiqui and discharged her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.