 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court refuses to take cognisance of chargesheet against Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf case

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said while there is sufficient evidence against Mr. Khan to proceed against him, there was no sanction to prosecute him

Published - November 14, 2024 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan. File

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Delhi on Thursday (November 14, 2024) ordered the release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board case, while refusing to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said while there is sufficient evidence against Mr. Khan to proceed against him, there was no sanction to prosecute him.

"Therefore, the cognisance is declined," the judge said.

The court directed that Mr. Khan be released from judicial custody forthwith on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Also read: Explained | What is the tussle between the Central government and the Delhi Waqf Board?

The chargesheet had also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested as an accused by the ED in the case.

The court said there was no evidence to proceed against Ms. Siddiqui and discharged her.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.