Court refuses to entertain plea to stop release of film

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition to stop the release of the film Batla House, which is scheduled to be released on Independence Day.

“What is so obnoxious about the film? You have not seen the film. Out of trailer nothing can be done. Then why should we hear you,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar remarked.

Taking note of the Bench’s view, the plea by a resident of Azamgarh was withdrawn. Ariz Khan, facing trial in the Batla House encounter case, and Shahzad Ahmed, who has appealed against his conviction in the same matter, have moved the HC to postpone the film’s release.