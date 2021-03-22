Court refuses bail to man who killed couple in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi

22 March 2021

Incident dates back to March 2019 when victims’daughter, paramour hatched the conspiracy

The Delhi High Court has refused bail to a man, who has been arrested for killing an old couple in Paschim Vihar here, after he was tipped off by the conspirator of the crime.

The court noted that Raghvender Singh alias Rinku was in constant touch with the prime accused at the time of committing the crime.

“There have been recoveries at the instance of the petitioner [Rinku]. The item recovered from his instance belonged to the deceased and this has been confirmed by their son,” the court added.

It also said: “The petitioner [Rinku] is accused of a crime of double murder. The case is at initial stage, the charges are yet to be framed. The possibility of the accused fleeing from justice or from tampering evidence cannot be ruled out”.

Two years ago

The case came to the fore on March 8, 2019, when a woman’s body was found lying near a sewer in Sayed village, Nangloi.

Next day, another body, this time of a man, was found near the drain. The bodies were found in suitcases.

Investigation revealed that the bodies were of Jagir Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, husband and wife. The cause of death in both cases was “asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem smothering”.

The couple’s children leveled allegation against their sister Davinder Kaur and her paramour Prince Dixit for the murder.

They were arrested on March 10, 2019. The police said the duo told they had hatched the conspiracy to kill the couple as they wanted the property of the victims.

The duo also said they had roped in Rinku, who committed the crime. Rinku was then arrested on March 12, 2019.