Court raps police for not serving notice on SHO citing G-20 restrictions

September 09, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

A court here has asked the Delhi police to take action against its officers for falsely claiming that a notice in a criminal revision case could not be served on a Station House Officer (SHO) due to the G-20 Summit-related restrictions.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala issued the notice on August 28 to the Khajuri Khas police station SHO and a respondent in a criminal revision case. While the respondent was served the notice on September 5, the notice to the SHO was returned unserved.

“This situation is very strange, where [the police] could not serve their own SHO with this notice. Apparently, this is a false excuse for not serving their own SHO with the notice,” the court noted on September 6.

The court asked DCP (North East) to take action against the erring officials for making false excuses before the court. It also ordered that the notice be sent to the SHO of Khajuri Khas police station again before the next date of hearing.

