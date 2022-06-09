Court quashes FIR against Canadian found with live ammunition at airport

June 09, 2022 22:09 IST

NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a Canadian resident, who was caught with live ammunition at the airport here. The court noted that he was not aware of the live ammunition in his clothing.

“It was a mishap that the live ammunition remained in his jacket and he came to the airport with the same jacket. He has produced a valid arms license and the status report records the same,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said while quashing the FIR and asking him to pay ₹30,000 to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

“The petitioner has been able to make out a case that he was not conscious about the possession of the live ammunition,” the High Court added.

The petitioner submitted that he hailed from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, but was a permanent resident of Canada and that he had come to India to visit his family members. While returning to Toronto, Canada, he wore an old jacket without checking the same thoroughly as he was in a rush to reach the airport.

He sought to quash the FIR registered earlier this year on the grounds that he was not in conscious possession of the ammunition found during the physical check as he had put on that after a very long time.