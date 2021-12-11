Court pulls up police after SPPs fail to appear in Delhi riots case

New Delhi

11 December 2021 01:04 IST

Absence of prosecutors lead to adjournment of cases and delay in disposal: ASJ

A Delhi court pulled up the police for the “sorry state of affairs” after it noted that no prosecutors were present during the hearing in a Delhi riots case on Wednesday and said that such instances led to cases being adjourned without any proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhatt made the remarks while hearing the murder case of a person named Alok Tiwari, registered at Karawal Nagar police station, in which six persons were accused. The case was at the stage of prosecution evidence.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the naib court that he had called up Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who stated that he was busy in some matter in the Delhi High Court. Thereafter, he called up another prosecutor but he too expressed his inability to appear in the case, following which another Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey was contacted. He too did not respond positively.

In response to this, the court noted: “This is the state of affairs with regard to these riot cases which are very sensitive in nature and for which this special court was set up. These cases were assigned to a panel of Special Public Prosecutors formed by the police so as to ensure proper and effective prosecution of these cases.”

Prolonged incarceration

ASJ Bhatt said that it has been noticed that in several cases, the SPPs to whom the cases are assigned do not appear in the court on account of which the cases have to be adjourned without conducting any proceedings. It results in delay of their disposal.

The defence counsels also objected to the conduct of the prosecutors. They stated that the matters are being adjourned unnecessarily because of the absence of SPPs “due to which the incarceration of the accused gets prolonged for no fault of theirs’.

The court noted that earlier also, it had communicated this to DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain, with instructions to take corrective measures. The court directed the copy of the order to be sent to the DCP and asked him to look into the aspect seriously and appoint more SPPs to represent the State in Delhi riots cases.

In September, a Delhi court had pulled up the police for its lackadaisical approach in dealing with the Delhi riots cases and directed the Delhi Commissioner of Police to look into the matter.