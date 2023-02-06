Court penalises online travel firm for deficient service

February 06, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A consumer court in the city has ordered online travel company MakeMyTrip to pay ₹25,000 as compensation to a man whose family was left stranded in Corbett after the resort which he had booked through the company was found to be sealed on their arrival. The court noted that the resort in Corbett had been sealed before the complainant had booked the tickets. The court said the travel service provider had failed to intimate the customer in advance. MakeMyTrip was “under a duty” not to book a sealed hotel/resort, the consumer court said. “It failed to provide services to the complainant and other members and they faced a miserable situation,” the consumer court held. Aside from the ₹25,000 compensation, the consumer court ordered MakeMyTrip to pay the complainant ₹10,965 plus 9 percent interest.