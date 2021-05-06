Court orders release of 12 oxygen concentrators

‘Can be used for saving policemen, judicial officers and their family members’

A Delhi Court has ordered release of 12 oxygen concentrators, which was seized by the police, for medication of police officer, judicial officers and their family members.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Bahal gave the order after Delhi Police filed an application seeking to release oxygen concentrators saying these oxygen concentrators can be used for saving life of the police personnel who are suffering from COVID-19.

The 12 oxygen concentrators were seized from two persons and all of them were deposited in Police Station Dwarka Malkhana. The police said no useful purpose would be solved to retain the oxygen in the police malkhana and the same should be circulated back for the use of needy patients.

“It is pertinent to mention that judicial officers, due to their nature of work are also exposed to deadly virus. A large number of judicial officers and their families in Delhi are infected with COVID-19 virus and unfortunately two members of Delhi Judiciary namely Family Judge Sh. Kovai Venugopal and Metropolitan Magistrate, Dwarka, Kamran Khan have lost their lives due to COVID infection,” the court said.

“Ergo, in the best health interest of police officer, judicial officers and their family members, this court deems it fit to release and put to immediate use, the 12 oxygen concentrators, seized in present FIR, for medication of police officer, judicial officers and their family members,” the court ordered.

The court directed two oxygen concentrators to be released to DCP, Dwarka for the use of police officers who are infected, and two oxygen concentrators be released to COVID Health Centre at Delhi Judicial Academy, Dwarka. The remaining be released to office of Principal District and Session Judge of Tiz Hazari, Dwarka, and Saket, the court ordered.