Court orders prosecution of two for selling illicit liquor

A Sessions court here has quashed a Metropolitan Magistrate order discharging two persons in a case of allegedly buying and selling illicit liquor.

Based on a tip-off, Excise Department officials had raided a hideout of the accused and seized 50 cartons of illicit liquor. One of the accused had managed to flee, but was arrested after a month.

The Metropolitan Magistrate, however, had discharged the liquor carrier as well as the owner of the motorcycle on which the liquor was brought.

“Accused Siya Ram [liquor carrier] was arrested a month after registration of FIR, and it cannot be said with certainty that illicit liquor was recovered from his possession,” the Magistrate had said.

In case of the other accused, Rajeev, the court had held that no document of the motorcycle was filed along with the chargesheet to show that he owned the vehicle.

Revision of order

Allowing the revision petition of the Delhi government against the Magistrate court order, Additional Sessions Judge Navita Kumari Bagha said that Siya Ram was identified by a policeman and that even if he was arrested after one month, “it does not mean he did not commit offence under Section 33/38 of the Delhi Excise Act... he cannot be discharged on the grounds that he was not found in possession of illicit liquor at the time of arrest”.

“The trial court has also ignored the fact that the vehicle seized was in the name of accused Rajeev, which is clearly reflected from the Registration Certificate,” the judge said.

“In view the above discussion, I am of the opinion that the observations of the trial court regarding discharge of accused persons are not sustainable. Hence, the revision petition is allowed and the impugned order dated June 3, 2016, is set aside,’’ the judge added.