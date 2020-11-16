Court orders inspection of living conditions at detention centre

New Delhi

16 November 2020 01:04 IST

HC asks authorities to take steps if shortcomings are found

The Delhi High Court has ordered a judge to visit the Sewa Sadan Deportation Centre in Narela and inspect it after the wife of a detainee complained about its ‘pathetic’ condition.

A Bench of Justice J.R. Midha and Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge concerned here to depute a judicial officer to visit the detention centre and inspect the conditions.

The High Court’s order came on a plea by Ruma Bibi, whose husband Asif Hussain is detained at the centre. She complained that there was no cleanliness, hygiene or any medical facilities being provided to detainees.

No legal aid

Ms. Bibi also alleged that the detainees are not allowed to communicate with the family and counsels and that no legal aid was provided to them.

Taking note of the allegations, the High Court said if the judicial officer concerned finds any shortcomings in the detention centre, immediate steps shall be taken by the authorities to tackle them within a specified time.

“The judicial officer shall again visit the detention centre to verify whether the shortcomings have been rectified or not. The report will be submitted to this court in a sealed cover before the next date of hearing,” the High Court said, posting the case for further hearing on December 16.

Ms. Bibi has filed a habeas corpus plea seeking to produce her husband, claiming he has been illegally detained at the centre since April this year. She claimed that her husband is a permanent resident of India and was residing in Kolkata with their two children.