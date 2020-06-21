Court orders government to conduct probe on hospital

The Delhi High Court has ordered a probe against Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chanakyapuri for allegedly denying admission to a disabled woman, despite its website showing availability of beds for COVID-19 patients. Noting that the allegations was of “a grave nature”, Justice Navin Chawla ordered the Delhi government to take appropriate action in case the hospital was found to have ‘derogated in its duty in any manner’.

The order came while hearing a plea by a man complaining that his wife died due to COVID-19 on June 14.

Asked to shift

The man said his daughter who is 34-years-old and is 85% disabled, started suffering from fever and breathlessness. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to the Primus Super Speciality Hospital on June 18.

While it was suspected that she was also suffering from COVID-19, the hospital did not carry out any test and in fact, taking an excuse that there was non-availability of beds, asked the petitioner to shift her to another hospital, the plea said.

“She was almost thrown out of the hospital. It is submitted that this was in spite of the fact that the website of the respondent no.1 [Delhi government] shows availability of beds in the said hospital for the COVID-19 patients,” the plea added.

After filing the plea, the man was able to admit his daughter to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket. The counsel appearing for the man submitted that though the daughter has been admitted to the hospital, her COVID-19 test was yet to be done.

Taking note of the petition, the High Court directed the AAP government to carry out an investigation into the allegations and take action.