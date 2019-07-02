Court orders framing of charges against Jindal and four others

A special court here on Monday ordered framing of charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal, his company Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and four others.

The others against whom Special Judge Bharat Parashar ordered framing of charges under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) are D.N. Abrol, Vikrant Gujaral, Anand Goel and Sushil Maroo.

The case pertains to allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh jointly to JSPL and Messrs Monet Ispat and Energy Limited.

The CBI alleged that the accused persons had acquired the block by misrepresenting the facts to the Screening Committee regarding the end use of the coal. Counsel for the probe agency submitted that on the date of making presentation before the Screening Committee, JSPL had admittedly not acquired 964 acres of land for its Jharkhand project and placed orders for procuring equipment for a sum of ₹4,340 crores for its Odisha project.

It was a clear-cut case of dishonest misrepresentation by the accused before the Screening Committee, and by dishonestly claiming a higher status/stage of preparation, the accused deceived Ministry of Coals to have it believe their claim and allocate the coal block in favour of JSPL, counsel for the probe agency further submitted.

A number of other coal blocks were also earlier allotted to JSPL but it did not disclose it while seeking allocation of another block.

“A perusal of the application form of JPSL shows that only two coal blocks i.e. Gare-Palma IV/2 and Gare-Palma IV/3 were stated to have been earlier allocated to it. The notings of the Ministry officers in the file, however, show that other coal blocks such as Utkal B-1, Gare-Palma IV/6 and Jitpur coal blocks were also earlier allocated to the company. The said information was, however, not disclosed in the application form,’’ the Special Judge said.