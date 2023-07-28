ADVERTISEMENT

Court orders framing of charges against 7 accused in hit-and-drag case

July 28, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was killed after she was trapped under a car that hit her scooter, and dragged for 10-12 km on January 1, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

A forensic team inspects the car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for 10-12 km in Delhi, causing her death. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi’s Rohini court on Thursday ordered framing of charges against seven accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after she was trapped under a car that hit her scooter, and dragged for 10-12 km on January 1, 2023.

ALSO READ
Delhi govt. forgot us, says mother of Sultanpuri hit-and-run victim

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur said formal framing of charges will take place on August 14 against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, who were in the offending car, under Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), and 212 (harbouring offender) of the IPC.

Mr. Khanna, the main accused who was driving the car as per the chargesheet, has also been charged under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, and Sections 181 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

ALSO READ
Sultanpuri case: police file chargesheet; four charged with murder

The court discharged three other accused — Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna — of the charge of criminal conspiracy. However, the court ordered framing of charges against the trio under Sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 201, and 212 of the IPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi police had filed an 800-page chargesheet in the case in April after recording the statements of 117 witnesses. The accused were identified based on CCTV footage gathered from areas where the car had travelled dragging the body.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US